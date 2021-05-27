newsbreak-logo
Local woman climbs Mt. Everest, raises $1M for cancer center

By Bailey Wright
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A local woman returned home Thursday after successfully climbing Mt. Everest to raise money for the Hollings Cancer Center. Cokie Cox spent 60 grueling days climbing the world's highest mountain. Her climb raised over $1 million for the Hollings Cancer Center community outreach program. Watch ABC...

