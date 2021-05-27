Infectious disease expert discusses study on COVID-19 vaccine protections

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – As Albemarle schools hosted their 2nd COVID vaccination clinic in corroboration with BRHD at Albemarle High School Friday, a University of Virginia pediatric infectious disease specialist stressed importance of vaccinating children. Dr. Debbie-Ann Shirley said while while children are less affected by COVID compared to adults and older people, children are getting sick. We know of 4-milllion infections nationwide, though she opines that number is under-reported. There have been 13,000 children hospitalized, 4000 cases of COVID-induced multisystem inflammatory syndrome, and 300 deaths. Dr. Shirley says vaccination is safe and effective, with side effects most often localized soreness in the injection area and rarer cases of fever.