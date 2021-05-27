Monday Night Movies

Cancel
 13 days ago

Bring your blanket and get comfy for all your favorite movies under the stars in Cutler Park!

waukesha-wi.gov
TV Showsbostonnews.net

Add some thrill to your movie night with Vuuzle.TV

Crime movies and criminal TV shows tend to consume great part of what the whole viewer network enjoys. Criminal television has become a trend recently with a vast crowd that enjoys watching this genre. Also, people patronize crime stories out of curiosity. Watching such genre increases awareness but at the same time, renders entertainment. In this essay, I am going to discuss the impact that crime movies and criminal TV shows have on society at large.
Saint Louis, MORFT (Riverfront Times)

Arkadin Is the Ultimate Backyard Movie Night

One of the coolest things to do outdoors in St. Louis is to see a movie under the stars. There are a couple of places in the metro area where you can enjoy cinema outside, but the Arkadin Cinema & Bar (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173) offers a special experience. Unlike...
Zelienople, PAcranberryeagle.com

Movie nights return to Zelienople amphitheater

The Ayers Foundation 2021 Movie Nights in Zelienople are returning. The first movie is scheduled for 9 p.m. June 18. Meet at the top of the hill at the James A. Ayers Sr. Amphitheater at the Zelienople Community Park. All movies are free to the public and will start at...
Moviesaustinpbs.org

Q Night at the Movies features The Birdcage 06/12

Q Night at the Movies presents a star-studded cast, including Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, Gene Hackman and Dianne Wiest in The Birdcage. Before the movie hear from the screenwriter of Gladiator and The Aviator. After the feature, take a look at the career of legend Betty White, followed by the music of Michael Kaeshammer. It all starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on Q.
San Angelo, TXPosted by
96.5 The Rock

Another Fun “Downtown Movie Night” This Friday

"Downtown Movie Night" is underway with FREE movies every Friday night through August in Historic Downtown San Angelo. This is a great opportunity to get together with family and friends, relax and enjoy some great movies every Friday through August 27th. The movies are totally free to watch and start each Friday at dusk which is around 9-9:15 pm. Concessions are always available and you are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the movies in comfort.
Toledo, OHsent-trib.com

Movie nights coming to Promenade Park

TOLEDO — ProMedica is holding free, outdoor movie nights this summer at Promenade Park. New this year are the Throwback Movie Nights. While Family Nights cater to the youngsters, Throwback Movie Nights are great for young adults and the young at heart. These movie nights will have pre-movie entertainment with a DJ, food trucks and beverage trucks. The Garden at Focaccias will also offer pre-party packages at focacciasdeli.com.
San Francisco, CADaily Republic

‘In the Heights’ adaptation kicks off Pride Movie Nights

FAIRFIELD — Frameline and San Francisco Pride will present Pride Movie Nights on June 11-12 at Oracle Park in the City by the Bay. This socially distanced and ticketed event (subject to state-mandated capacity limits) is further strengthened by a partnership with Giants Enterprises and support from the city and county of San Francisco.
Katy, TXkaty.com

Katy Summer Nights- Movies in the Park

Who's excited to see National Treasure THIS FRIDAY at our June Katy Summer Nights- Movies in the Park? The City of Katy is!!!! The movie will begin at dark, but feel free to come out early to enjoy the park. Be sure to invite your friends and family to join them for an event they won't want to miss!
Clayton, NYwwnytv.com

Movie Night at the Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Thursday, June 10 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $5 per person and are ONLY available by calling the box office: 315-686-2200. War veteran Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd embarks on a new mission five years after the conclusion of the Civil War: he goes from town to town to share news about presidents, queens, catastrophes, feuds, and other interesting affairs from all around the world. In one of his stops, he meets Johanna, a 10-year-old girl who has been living with the Kiowa people for the last six years. When she is ordered to return to her biological aunt and uncle, Kidd decides to accompany her.
Evansville, INPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Drive In Movie Nights Coming To Showplace North In Evansville

This June, you will be able to experience movies a little differently at Showplace North in Evansville. Recently, Showplace Cinemas took to social media to ask fans if they would love to see outdoor movies at one of their locations. The reason behind this is because a company called Strong Technical Services announced they were giving away 10 BrightNight drive-in weekend rental packages, including a Preview trailer and Northview 40-ft inflatable screen, to participating theaters in a random contest drawing. So Showplace shared this post a few times on social media, and as it turns out, they were selected to be one of the theaters that won.
ElectronicsPopular Mechanics

The 10 Best Outdoor Movie Screens for Your Backyard Movie Night

There’s nothing like enjoying a great film on the big screen. You could project the movie image against the wall of your home or a garage door—but for a crisp, clear picture with excellent color, you really need a screen designed specifically for movie projection. And with these screens, you can do just that at home, without feeling cooped up inside. If you’re lucky enough to have an outside space, you can create your own private screening experience, with your own zero-gravity lounge chairs or outdoor sectional and snacks.
Houston, TX365thingsinhouston.com

Last Night at the Alamo Movie Screening at Rice Cinema

Rice Cinema hosts a screening of the 1983 American black-and-white independent film, Last Night at the Alamo. With the CDC’s announcement that most fully vaccinated people can go maskless indoors and out, many Houstonians are safely returning to normal life and activities. The safest way to enjoy this and many...
Forest, VAWSET

The Backyard kicks off summer with monthly movie nights

FOREST, Va (WSET) — If you're looking for a fun family night, The Backyard in Forest will be kicking off summer with a new event. They will soon host movie nights once a month. The first one will be next Saturday, June 5. Event Coordinator Jamie Ohler says he's excited...
Kirksville, MOktvo.com

'Movies in the Park' series in Kirksville begins Saturday night

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Kirksville Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce its ‘Movies in the Park’ series starts on Saturday night. This year’s movie line-up includes Trolls World Tour, The Croods: A New Age, RAYA: The Last Dragon, Playing with Fire and Tom & Jerry the Movie. The...
Upper Saucon Township, PAsauconsource.com

When are Free Summer Movie Nights at the Promenade Shops?

If you’re someone who enjoys repeating the rhyming saying, “If it’s free, it’s for me,” Summer Movie Nights at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley may be for you. This summer, the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center will host three free movie nights in the street between Old Navy and Barnes & Noble, which will be closed off for the screenings.
Richmond, VANBC12

Brown’s Island to host family movie nights

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Brown’s Island will be showcasing family movie nights called, ‘Movies on the Island’. Movies on the Island, presented by Dominion Energy, is a new family-friendly outdoor activity by Venture Richmond Events. The following movies will be shown from July to December:. Grease, July 10 - Gates...