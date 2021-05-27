Dolphin Emulator for M1 Macs provides twice the performance than Intel Macs
Dolphin Emulator is now available with native support for M1 Macs as a developer release. The popular gaming emulator lets gamers play popular old Nintendo games and has been available for Intel Macs for some time. It even ran fine on M1 Macs through Rosetta 2 translation layer, however, the experience was not smooth due to the emulator running through a translation but it was still playable. However, now that developers have created a build with native M1 support, the results are mind-blowing.www.ithinkdiff.com