newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Michael Waltz Brings Out House Version of Taxpayers and Savers Protection Act

By KEVIN DERBY
Posted by 
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AH8RO_0aDe7Xs300

This week, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., introduced the U.S. House version of the “Taxpayers and Savers Protection (TSP) Act” which U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., are championing in the U.S. Senate.

Earlier this month, Rubio brought back the “Taxpayers and Savers Protection (TSP) Act” with the support of Scott and U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Todd Young, R-Ind. The bill will ensure the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) will not send federal retirement savings to China. Rubio first introduced the bill at the end of last year.

“It is absolutely unacceptable that the Chinese Communist Party and government continues to profit from the retirement accounts of U.S. government employees and members of the military,” Rubio said. “Congress can’t sit on the sidelines and allow the TSP Board to fund Beijing’s rise at the expense of our nation’s future prosperity and national security interests.”

“The TSP Act would conditionally ban the investment of Thrift Savings Plan funds in securities listed on mainland Chinese exchanges. In particular, it would prohibit investment in issuers listed on foreign securities exchanges where America’s Public Company Accounting and Oversight Board (PCAOB) has not issued an audit inspection and where the PCAOB is prevented from conducting such inspections,” Rubio’s office noted.

“The TSP Act would stop the FRTIB from moving forward with a short-sighted decision to shift the Thrift Savings Plan’s International Fund Index to the MSCI All Country World ex-U.S. Investable Market Index that includes Chinese companies under U.S. sanctions and U.S. export bans. The FRTIB currently plans next year to begin investing the retirement assets of federal government employees, including members of the U.S. Armed Forces, in opaque Chinese firms engaged in human rights abuses and a wide range of military-related activities, effectively funding the Chinese government and Communist Party’s efforts to undermine U.S. economic and national security. The move would also place federal savers and their beneficiaries at risk by directing their savings into Chinese firms that fail to live up to the accounting and financial disclosure levels that are standard in developed markets,” Rubio’s office added.

In the last Congress, then-U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, R-NC, championed the proposal in the other chamber but he left the House to serve as then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff. Walltz took over as the House sponsor.

“It is absolutely crazy to propose our military and federal employees to indirectly contribute to China’s military buildup, oppression of minority groups, and ultimate goal of global takeover through retirement funds,” said Waltz, the first Green Beret to serve in Congress. “What’s worse is that nearly all of these Americans are completely unaware of this situation.

“Imagine sending our brave soldiers overseas to fight against our enemies and then telling them they have been footing the bill for our adversary’s military operations,” Waltz added. “This is completely unconscionable and needs to be taken off the table.”

Waltz rounded up almost 20 co-sponsors, mostly from the Republican side of the aisle, including Florida Republican U.S. Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Neal Dunn, Matt Gaetz, Brian Mast and Bill Posey.

The bill was sent to the U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee.

Reach Kevin Derby at kevin.derby@floridadaily.com.

FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Waltz
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Brian Mast
Person
Neal Dunn
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Bill Posey
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxpayers#Retirement Savers#Retirement Accounts#Savings Accounts#House#The U S Senate#D Nh#Frtib#The Tsp Board#Pcaob#The Msci#The U S Armed Forces#Communist Party#Americans#Republican#Federal Savers#Retirement Funds#Savings Plan#U S Government Employees#Issuers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Waltz Reintroduces TSP Act

This week, Florida Rep. Michael Waltz (R) reintroduced the bipartisan TSP Act, which would prevent the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board (FRTIB) from investing the federally funded Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) in Chinese Companies that are reported to have direct ties to the Chinese Communist Party. In the Senate, Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) has introduced similar legislation. In reintroducing the legislation, Waltz called it “crazy” for U.S. personnel “to indirectly contribute to China’s” control.
Congress & Courtswbiw.com

Senator Braun introduces Taxpayer Receipt Act

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Braun has introduced his Taxpayer Receipt Act in order to inform American taxpayers about the United States’ spending, deficits, and national debt. This bill would require the Secretary of the Treasury to print the current federal deficit or surplus and the total federal debt on...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Debbie Wasserman Schultz: U.S. Should Not Recognize Trademarks Confiscated by Cuban Regime

Last week, two members of the Florida delegation championed the “No Stolen Trademarks Honored in America Act” which would “prohibit U.S. courts from recognizing, enforcing, or otherwise validating any assertion of rights by an individual of a trademark that was used in connection with a business or assets that were confiscated by the Cuban government, unless the original owner of the trademark expressly consented to the transfer of the trademark.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Carlos Gimenez Offers Resolution Backing Israel Against Hamas

At the end of last week, U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., introduced a resolution “condemning the terrorist attacks by Hamas against the state of Israel and to reaffirm congressional support for the U.S.-Israel alliance.”. Gimenez‘s resolution also included recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. “I strongly condemn the terrorist...
Florida StatePosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida’s Senators Back Greatest Generation Memorial Act

Last week, Florida’s two U.S. senators threw their support behind a proposal to have the U.S. Treasury create new coins to help the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, introduced the “Greatest Generation Memorial Act” on Wednesday to have proceeds from the sale...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Florida Delegation Stands With Israel Against Hamas Terrorism

With violence in the Middle East continuing to escalate as Hamas terrorists target Israel, members of the Florida delegation offered their support for America’s ally. On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., praised Israel and called for the Biden administration to do more to support that nation. “While President Trump...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Marco Rubio, Florida Congressmen Honored for Defending International Religious Freedom

Members of the Florida congressional delegation were honored by 21Wilberforce, a Christian humans rights organization, for their records in advancing international religious freedom. On 21Wilberforce’s International Religious Freedom Congressional Scorecard, which was released last week, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., garnered the highest score in the U.S. Senate while U.S....
Tallahassee, FLPOLITICO

Democrats agonize over who should try to dethrone Rubio

TALLAHASSEE — The race to challenge Sen. Marco Rubio may turn into another battle that pits the Democrats’ progressive faction against its moderate establishment — to Rubio’s possible benefit. Democrats initially hoped that Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a moderate Democrat who fled Communist Vietnam as a child, would be the strongest...
Congress & CourtsVSC NEWS

Plea for Help: Rubio, Colleagues Urge USTR to Safeguard American Seasonal Producers

Washington, D.C. — U.S. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Representatives Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), Darren Soto (D-FL), Austin Scott (R-GA), Bill Huizenga (R-MI), and Al Lawson (D-FL) led a bipartisan letter to United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai urging her to work with members of Congress to implement immediate trade relief measures that safeguard American producers of seasonal and perishable fruits and vegetables against unfair foreign competition.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Michael Waltz Asks OMB, OPM About Reopening Basic Services

On Monday, U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla.., announced he had sent a letter to the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Shalanda Young and the Acting Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Kathleen McGettigan, asking for guidance on staffing protocols and reopening federal offices following constituent concerns over access to government services.