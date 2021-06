The company presents the first platform for instant offers for landlords. Now offers coverage in all 50 states. Obie closes $ 10.7 million in Series A led by Battery Ventures. The aspiring InsurTech innovator starts today Obie introduced its new insurance offering specifically aimed at landlords and owners of investment property. Obie’s Instant Quotation platform for landlords, the first of its kind, provides the coverage these small businesses need through a dramatically improved, data-rich process. Thanks to the company’s innovative technology and approach, Obie policyholders can save up to 25-30% on their existing insurance premiums. Starting today, Obie’s property and casualty insurance is available in all 50 states.