Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

Joe Biden has released his tax returns showing his income fell sharply during 2020 as he ran for president and won the White House.The president’s income fell from nearly $1m in 2019 to $607,336 in 2020 as he dropped high-paying speaking engagements to take on and defeat Donald Trump.But Mr Biden still earned enough money to pay the higher-rate of tax his administration has proposed for the wealthiest Americans.The IRS deadline for tax filing in the United States was Monday, after being shifted from its normal date of 15 April to 17 May because of tax changes and the...