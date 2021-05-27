Cancel
Presidential Election

Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

bnc.tv
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking U.S. intelligence agencies to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the COVID-19 pandemic’s origins. After months of minimizing the possibility the coronavirus emerged from a lab accident, Biden’s administration is responding to U.S. and world pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak. Biden said Wednesday there’s insufficient evidence to conclude “whether it emerged from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident.” Biden directed U.S. national laboratories to assist with the investigation and called on China to cooperate. Biden held out the possibility a firm conclusion may never be known. China on Thursday accused Biden of playing politics.

