newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

MN Reads: "Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress" by Ranae Hanson

kumd.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRanae Hanson was already deeply committed to combating climate change when she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Then suddenly everything made sense in a whole new way. "Watershed: Attending to Body and Earth in Distress" by Ranae Lenor Hanson is available from the University of Minnesota Press, and you can find out more at Ranae's website here.

www.kumd.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Watershed#Climate Change#Distress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
Related
Fairbanks, AKuaf.edu

Short film shows UAF researchers in harsh Greenland landscape

The wind’s low, rumbling howl fills the ears for 89 seconds before a human voice is heard. The ice and snow of Greenland’s expanse passes below, seen through the lens of Brooklyn, New York, filmmaker Iva Radivojevic aboard a NASA surveillance aircraft. “White… All color has disappeared,” the caption at...
WildlifeThe Independent

Sharks can read Earth’s magnetic field like a map, study suggests

Sharks are able to read the Earth’s magnetic field like a map while migrating over thousands of kilometres, a study suggests. Researchers who experimented with bonnethead sharks found the fish responded to magnetic conditions designed to simulate those many kilometres south of their home environment by swimming “north” to correct their position.
Environmentcoyotegulch.blog

Managing #ColoradoRiver risk: #ClimateChange is water change — Science Magazine #COriver #aridification

From Science Magazine (John Fleck and Brad Udall):. In the 1920s, E. C. LaRue, a hydrologist at the United States Geological Survey, did an analysis of the Colorado River Basin that revealed the river could not reliably meet future water demands. No one heeded his warning. One hundred years later, water flow through the Colorado River is down by 20% and the basin’s Lake Powell and Lake Mead—the nation’s two largest reservoirs—are projected to be only 29% full by 2023. This river system, upon which 40 million North Americans in the United States and Mexico depend, is in trouble. But there is an opportunity to manage this crisis. Water allocation agreements from 2007 and 2019, designed to deal with a shrinking river, will be renegotiated over the next 4 years. Will decision-makers and politicians follow the science?
Sciencedoorcountydailynews.com

Digging history at the Hanson House

Cultures were mixed at the Hanson House on Friday as part of a three-day event. On Friday, Crossroads at Big Creek combined with the Door County Historical Society to offer historical education along with their Spring Archaeology Experience. The events are offered on Monday and Tuesday next week as well at the Hanson Norwegian Homestead in Sturgeon Bay. This year Crossroads added Experimental Archaeology, which is an academic field where researchers create replicas of tools and weapons in order to figure out how they work. Friday’s example included exhibits showing old-fashioned tools, including a spear called an atlatl. Though the educational opportunity is typically for students, Crossroads Program Director Coggin Heeringa was happy to put on the program for everybody.
Minoritiesredlakenationnews.com

Indigenous Erasure Places Natives in the Path of Pandemic Hardship

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed minority communities chronically neglected by the healthcare system. The incalculable impact on Alaska Native and American Indian (AN/AI) communities exemplifies all too well the consequences of indigenous erasure on pandemic resiliency and recovery. Alaska Natives and American Indians are three and half times more likely...
Washington, CTStamford Advocate

CGTN America : Navajo Nation COVID-19 and Its Impact on Education

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) May 28, 2021. This material is distributed by MediaLinks TV, LLC on behalf of CCTV. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C. CGTN America releases “Navajo Nation COVID-19 impact and its impact on education”. COVID-19’s impact has been profound for Navajo Nation. So far,...
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

Distress Inks and Glitter Butterflies Card

Jessica is sharing how easy it is to create beautiful watercolor backgrounds with Distress Inks. She paired her painted background with butterflies die cut from gold glitter cardstock for a wonderful card design. Some gold paint splatters and a sentiment finish this card off beautifully. Visit the All The Sparkle...
Sciencemathworks.com

Extreme values statistical analysis library

This library provides many interesting tools for the analysis of extreme events. 1) Basic functions (density function, cumulative distribution function, inverse-cdf, random generator, parameter estimation) for many statistical distributions :. a) Generalized extreme value distribution. b) Gumbel distribution. c) Logistic distribution. d) Normal distribution. e) Uniform distribution. f) Exponential distribution...
Collegesh-net.org

UC Davis Early Science Workshop: Ted McCormick, "Engines of Division: Land, Labor, and Perpetual Motion in the Mid-Seventeenth Century English Atlantic" (5/28)

Atlantic History / Studies, British History / Studies, Early Modern History and Period Studies, European History / Studies, History of Science, Medicine, and Technology. On Friday, May 28, Prof. Ted McCormick (Concordia University) will talk at the UC Davis Early Science Workshop on the topic, "Engines of Division: Land, Labor, and Perpetual Motion in the Mid-Seventeenth Century English Atlantic." The talk will take place at noon, PST, on Zoom and is open to the public. For the link to register, go to earlyscience.ucdavis.edu.
Minnesota Statekumd.org

MN Reads: "A Lot Can Happen in the Middle of Nowhere" by Todd Melby

Journalists can get in a lot of trouble following their curiosity down the rabbit hole. And they can also have a lot of fun. Just ask Todd Melby, whose new book, A Lot Can Happen in the Middle of Nowhere: The Untold Story of the Making of Fargo, has just been released by the Minnesota Historical Society Press.
Sciencescienmag.com

Researchers create new CRISPR tools to help contain mosquito disease transmission

Since the onset of the CRISPR genetic editing revolution, scientists have been working to leverage the technology in the development of gene drives that target pathogen-spreading mosquitoes such as Anopheles and Aedes species, which spread malaria, dengue and other life-threatening diseases. Much less genetic engineering has been devoted to Culex...
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

UM research suggests social factors important for human-wildlife coexistence

MISSOULA - In bear country, it's normal to find bruins munching down on temptations left out by humans - from a backyard apple tree to leftovers in the trash bin - but these encounters can cause trouble for humans and bears alike. One method to reduce human-bear conflicts is to secure attractants like garbage and livestock feed.
Minoritiesyale.edu

John Pachankis, PhD

Susan Dwight Bliss Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences) John Pachankis (he/him) directs Yale’s LGBTQ Mental Health Initiative, which serves as a home for scholarship devoted to understanding and improving the mental health of LGBTQ populations in the US and around the world. His NIH-funded research program examines the efficacy of LGBTQ-affirmative interventions delivered via novel technologies (e.g., smartphones), in diverse settings (e.g., Eastern Europe, Appalachia), and with diverse segments of the LGBTQ community (e.g., queer women, men of color). These treatments have shown often-times strong and sustained reductions in depression, anxiety, suicidality, substance use, and HIV risk across several randomized controlled trials. He has published 100+ scientific papers on LGBTQ mental health and stigma and recently co-edited the Handbook of Evidence-Based Mental Health Practice with Sexual and Gender Minorities published by Oxford University Press. You can learn more about his research at esteem.yale.edu.
Environmentoliveoiltimes.com

Climate Change Is Altering the Nutrient Profiles of the World’s Crops

A new report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says some of the causes of climate change may also be altering the nutritional composition of food. “Climate affects a range of biological processes, including the metabolic rate in plants and ectothermic animals,” the IPCC report said.
EnvironmentWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Q&A: Jane Goodall on COVID, resilience and climate change

Jane Goodall, renowned conservationist and winner of this year’s Templeton Prize, has been a pioneer when it comes to respecting nature and animals. Has the pandemic changed her perspective at all? Goodall joined me for a live interview about the lessons that the animal kingdom can teach us about resilience. Here is a lightly edited transcript of our exchange.
Sciencetspr.org

Matthew Cloutier

Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration." Cloutier...