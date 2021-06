HOUSTON - Houston’s economy has been growing and steadily becoming more tied to the global market over the last decade. During the first day of the Partnership’s State of Houston’s Global Economy event held on May 26, Patrick Jankowski, Partnership Senior Vice President of Research at the Houston Economy Council, presented his analysis regarding the impact of Covid-19 on international business in the region and what it takes to recover. He expected the global economy to grow by 6% this year and 4.4% in the following year.