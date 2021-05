Body North Central Oklahoma is becoming a center for murals First “The Three Faces of the Pioneer Woman” by Daniel Pickens was installed at City Central in Ponca City in 2019. And all Ponca City is looking forward to the mural “Oklahoma Sunrise” that will be painted on the east side of the Robin Hood Flour Mill and “The Beauty of Life” which will be painted on the west side of the grain elevator by Rick Sinnett.