“It’s great for the team. We knew that we were playing against a team that was really stingy and good at what they do. I thought we created some chances and I thought we were also pretty good defensively. It’s not an easy team to deal with, because of all that service into the box and the big bodies that they throw at you. I’m more than pleased with the guys. We’ll keep building on this good shutout. There was a lot of sacrifice from the guys. We had an opportunity in the last second to get the win.”