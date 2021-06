On April 4th 2021, while on mobile patrol, Patrolman Kocsis was dispatched to the area of Rt. 37 and Maple Ave, for a male urinating in the street. Ptl. Kocsis and a Toms River Police unit observed a male matching the description in the driver seat of a black pickup truck. During further investigation, Ptl. Kocsis determined the driver to be under the influence. At this time, a 41-year-old male was placed under arrest and issued several motor vehicle summonses including: DWI, reckless driving, unlicensed driver, and open container. The vehicle was impounded as per Johns Law and the male was released pending a future court date.