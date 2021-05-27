Bermuda reinsurers’ share of ceded US mortgage market tops 50%

Truly the jack of all trades, Barry Habib has done everything from producing a Broadway show to acting, singing, and being one of the brightest minds in real estate—particularly when it comes to the mortgage sector. In this podcast, Barry Habib of MBS Highway explains the inner workings of the mortgage market. Please keep in mind that this episode was recorded in mid-April, a little over a month before it was uploaded. Barry’s insights, though, are timeless.