LAKEHURST, NJ – A Lakewood man has been charged for DWI and having seven unrestrained children in his vehicle while driving through Lakehurst police say. According to the Lakehurst Police Department, on June 5, 2021, at approximately 11:16 PM, Officer Gavin Cecchini was on patrol and conducted a motor vehicle stop of a vehicle that was driving erratically. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Paulino Rosendo-Camargo, was exhibiting signs of being under the influence of alcohol.