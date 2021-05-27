Notre Dame researchers partner with US Air Force, Trek10 to launch cloud engineering learning platform
University of Notre Dame researchers in the Center for Research Computing (CRC) and Department of Psychology, in partnership with the U.S. Air Force’s Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate’s product innovation initiative (BESPIN) and Trek10, a cloud engineering innovation company based in the University’s Innovation Park, have developed an adaptive online learning platform to educate members of the Air Force on cloud computing.news.nd.edu