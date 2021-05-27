Notre Dame researchers partner with US Air Force, Trek10 to launch cloud engineering learning platform

TUCSON (Phantom Space PR) — Phantom Space Corporation, a space transportation technology development and manufacturing company, today announced the successful acquisition of StratSpace, an industry leader in strategic growth consulting, space market projections, as well as the design, build, and management of satellites and satellite programs. The acquisition of StratSpace has further propelled the company towards its goal of becoming a leading space company, covering the full spectrum of primary space services: from satellites to launch to space data infrastructure. This acquisition, the first of many, puts Phantom Space on a hyperscale trajectory to become a global leader in the industry.