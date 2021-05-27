Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

FAA creates Pilots Records Database

By General Aviation News Staff
generalaviationnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — A new rule from the FAA will enable the sharing of pilot records among employers in an electronic database maintained by the agency. The final rule for the Pilot Records Database requires airliners and other employers to report pilots’ employment history, training, and qualifications to the database. The rule also requires employers to review records in the database when considering pilots for employment, according to FAA officials.

generalaviationnews.com
