FAA creates Pilots Records Database
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new rule from the FAA will enable the sharing of pilot records among employers in an electronic database maintained by the agency. The final rule for the Pilot Records Database requires airliners and other employers to report pilots’ employment history, training, and qualifications to the database. The rule also requires employers to review records in the database when considering pilots for employment, according to FAA officials.generalaviationnews.com