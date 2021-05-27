Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recycling

Reducing metabolic cost of walking while generating electricity using an exoskeleton

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

An exoskeleton can reduce the metabolic cost of walking not by adding energy or by recycling energy from one gait phase to another, as other exoskeletons have done, but by removing the kinetic energy of a striding person's swinging leg so they don't have to tense their muscles so much. Tested in ten healthy males, it also converted the extracted kinetic energy to useable electricity. Although humans are exceptional walkers, walking is metabolically expensive and requires more energy than any other activity of daily living. Exoskeletons and exosuits - wearable devices designed to work along with the body's musculoskeletal system - have been shown to reduce this cost by adding or recycling energy to assist the body's movement. These and other devices have also been designed to "harvest" the body's mechanical energy and convert it into useable electrical energy. However, these biomechanical energy harvesters have not provided their users with a net metabolic benefit. Here, Michael Shepertycky and colleagues present an exoskeleton device that can harvest mechanical energy from walking and convert it to electrical energy while also reducing the overall metabolic energy consumption of the user. Instead of adding energy to supplement the movement, Shepertycky et al.'s device strategically removes kinetic energy during the knee swing phase of the walking gait cycle, effectively saving on the body's costs to operate upper leg muscles as "biological brakes" as they control and slow the leg's outward swing. The removed kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy using an integrated generator. According to the results, in 10 healthy male users, this approach reduced the metabolic cost of walking by as much as 3.3% while also converting the removed energy into roughly .25 watts per gait cycle. In a Perspective, Raziel Reimer and colleagues discuss the study's implications in greater detail.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Generating Electricity#Exoskeleton#Wearable Devices#Energy Consumption#Electricity Consumption#Useable Electricity#Mechanical Energy#Kinetic Energy#Gait Cycle#Useable Electrical Energy#Biological Brakes#Upper Leg Muscles#Phase#Exceptional Walkers#Walking#Daily Living
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Recycling
Related
BicyclesUbergizmo

Scotsman Electric Scooter Is Built With The Connected Generation In Mind

Walking is boring, so why walk when you can scoot? If you like the idea of getting around your city on an electric scooter, then perhaps the Scotsman scooter might be worth looking at. This is because according to its creators, it has been designed for the connected generation in mind and comes with features like 4G and GPS.
SciencePosted by
SlashGear

Queen’s University researchers created an exoskeleton to improve walking efficiency

Researchers from Queen’s University have announced that an exoskeleton researchers designed to improve walking efficiency is the subject of a new study featured in a leading academic journal. Researchers say their exoskeleton is designed to improve the science of walking and the exoskeleton allows users to walk further using less energy. The exoskeleton was developed by a multidisciplinary team that included engineers and applied science researchers from the University.
ComputersPhys.org

Using fungal electrical activity for computing

Materials have a variety of properties that can be used to solve computational problems, according to studies in substrate-based computing.BZ computers, slime mold computers, plant computers, and collision-based liquid marbles computers are just a few examples of prototypes produced for future and emergent computing devices. Modeling the computational processes that exist in such systems, however, is a difficult task in general, and determining which part of the embodied system is doing the computation is still somewhat ill-defined.
ChemistryScience Daily

Control over water friction with 2D materials points to 'smart membranes'

The speed of water flow is a limiting factor in many membrane-based industrial processes, including desalination, molecular separation and osmotic power generation. Researchers have revealed a dramatic decrease in friction when water is passed through nanoscale capillaries made of graphene. In contrast, capillaries made from hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) - which has a similar surface topography and crystal structure as graphene - display high friction.
Engineeringnanowerk.com

Integrated electrodes for high-energy-density flexible supercapacitors

(Nanowerk News) A research team led by Prof. ZHAO Bangchuan from the Institute of Solid Materials of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science (HFIPS) synthesized 3D porous honeycomb-like CoN-Ni3N/N-C nanosheets and vanadium nitride (VN) nanobelt arrays via in-situ growth method, respectively, and constructed a high-energy-density flexible supercapacitor device. The result...
Worcester, MAWPI News

WPI Researcher Develops Self-Healing Concrete that Could Multiply Structures’ Lifespans, Slash Damaging CO2 Emissions

Research published in Applied Materials Today focuses on using an enzyme found in red blood cells; longer-lasting concrete would reduce CO2 emissions. Researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) are using an enzyme found in red blood cells to create self-healing concrete that is four times more durable than traditional concrete, extending the life of concrete-based structures and eliminating the need for expensive repairs or replacements. The work, published in the peer-reviewed journal Applied Materials Today, uses an enzyme that automatically reacts with atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) to create calcium carbonate crystals, which mimic concrete in structure, strength, and other properties, and can fill cracks before they cause structural problems.
ChemistryPhys.org

New study presents tip-induced nano-engineering of strain, bandgap, and exciton funneling in 2D semiconductors

A research team, led by Professor Kyoung-Duck Park in the Department of Physics at UNIST has succeeded in investigating and controlling the physical properties of naturally-formed nanoscale wrinkles in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors. This is thanks to their previously-developed hyperspectral adaptive tip-enhanced photoluminescence (a-TEPL) spectroscopy. This will be a major step forward in developing paper-thin, ultra-flexible displays.
ElectronicsFuturity

Smartwatch lights could turn on insulin genes to control diabetes

Researchers have developed a gene switch that the green LED light commercial smartwatches emit can “flip,” an approach that could be used to treat diabetes in the future. Many modern fitness trackers and smartwatches feature integrated LEDs. The green light emitted, whether continuous or pulsed, penetrates the skin and can be used to measure the wearer’s heart rate during physical activity or while at rest.
Chemistryscitechdaily.com

MIT Engineers Have Discovered a Completely New Way of Generating Electricity

A new material made from carbon nanotubes can generate electricity by scavenging energy from its environment. MIT engineers have discovered a new way of generating electricity using tiny carbon particles that can create a current simply by interacting with liquid surrounding them. The liquid, an organic solvent, draws electrons out...
CarsPhys.org

Researchers develop tool to aid in development, efficiency of hydrogen-powered cars

Widespread adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles over traditional electric vehicles requires fuel cells that can convert hydrogen and oxygen safely into water—a serious implementation problem. Researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder are addressing one aspect of that roadblock by developing new computational tools and models needed to better understand and...
Energy IndustryPhysics World

Efficient optical rectenna could generate power from waste heat

Devices known as optical rectennas show considerable promise for renewable energy because they can harvest energy from heat and convert it into electricity. Their chief drawback is their low efficiency, which makes them impractical for large-scale use. Researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, US have now found a way to boost this efficiency, paving the way for optical rectennas that can generate useful amounts of electrical power from waste heat.
Economychemengonline.com

Reducing the cost of redox flow batteries

Redox flow batteries (RFBs) are a promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries for storing large quantities of renewable energy (see Chem. Eng., September 2016, pp. 14–20), but they have always been too expensive for the mass market. Now, researchers at the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology (Umsicht; Oberhausen, Germany; www.umsicht.fraunhofer.de) have completely redesigned the heart of a RFB — the stack — resulting in a “massive” reduction in material usage and costs.
Sciencearxiv.org

Improvements of the programmable quantum current generator for better traceability of electrical current measurements

A programmable quantum current generator based on the application of Ohm's law to quantum voltage and resistance standards has demonstrated a realization of the ampere from the elementary charge with a $10^{-8}$ relative uncertainty [J. Brun-Picard et al. PRX 6, 041051, 2016]. Here, we report on improvements of the device leading to a noise reduction of the generated quantized current. The improved quantum current generator is used to calibrate different ammeters with lower measurement uncertainties. Besides, measurements of its quantized current using a calibrated Ultrastable Low-Noise Current Amplifier (ULCA) have shown that the realizations of the ampere at PTB (Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt) and LNE (Laboratoire national de métrologie et d'essais) in the range $\pm50$ $\mu$A agreed to -3.7 parts in $10^{7}$ with a combined standard uncertainty of 3.1 parts in $10^{7}$ (coverage factor $k_\mathrm{c}=1$).