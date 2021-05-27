French Twist

May brings our community a step closer to re-opening many of our favorite attractions, businesses and events. On Tuesday, May 4th, we announced the return of the Folsom Pro Rodeo this July 2, 3 and 4th. This family- favorite annual event will be celebrating its 60th year, making it one of the longest continuously running events in the Northern California region. As you would expect, the event will reflect the public health directives in place, as of that date. All of the crowd favorites, including the mutton busters and spectacular fireworks, will return for these performances. Tickets are available now (in limited quantities) at FolsomProRodeo.com.