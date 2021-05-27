newsbreak-logo
Auburn, CA

French Twist

By Leilani Marie Labong
sactownmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story was published in our May/June issue. Restaurant Josephine is temporarily closed as it prepares to open its dining room for the first time. Chef-owners Courtney McDonald and Eric Alexander hope to launch dine-in service by mid-June. * * * * * *. A text message from...

www.sactownmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
California Staterestaurantnews.com

Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is Coming to Auburn, California!

The interior is a fun rustic modern environment that features self-serve beer. All locations have 18-32 local craft beers and wine on tap. Some even have mixed drinks too. Crave utilizes the same technology as TSA, to ensure patrons are of age and drinking responsibly. Crave is excited to expand further into the California market bringing a Crave to Auburn.
Auburn, CAPosted by
Shore News Network

Crave Hot Dogs Coming to Auburn

AUBURN, CA – Crave Hot Dogs and BBQ is a fast casual Hot Dog and BBQ restaurant. More than just your average BBQ, they also have fun dishes like BBQ tacos, sliders, Mac n Brisket sandwiches and more. Their meats include pulled pork, pulled chicken and smoked brisket. The Hot Dogs are grilled all beef and can be topped any way you’d like with 20+ toppings to choose from. Hot and Mild sausages as well as Brats can also be found. Along with classic BBQ sides there is also corn, salads and desserts. There is a happy hour and munchie menu featuring all appetizers under five dollars.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Auburn, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Huge thanks to Auburn for 'stocking shelves'

A big thank you to the community of Auburn. You continue to give in every way possible. April 24, you helped the Auburn 49er Lions Club “Stock the Shelves” for the Interfaith Food Closet. This was such a great success. By the end of the day, there was a trailer full of food and $1,250 in donations.
Auburn, CArosevilletoday.com

Auburn Transit pilots shuttle service to American River Confluence

Concerns heightened over congestion at popular recreation area. Auburn, CA- Auburn Transit began piloting a route that shuttles visitors from the Auburn Business Districts down to the river confluence. The plan provides a way to park – stress free – and be shuttled down to the Confluence, making 5 primary...
Placer County, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

The Loomis Town Council voted to name a new park, Blue Anchor Park, to honor the Blue Anchor fruit packing shed that once stood on the park site. The shed burned to the ground in September 2002. The blaze was possibly sparked by a transient's campfire. Russ Kelley, the South Placer Heritage Foundation president, said, "The Blue Anchor was going to be the pride and joy of the Heritage Foundation. We were going to have a community center and an outdoor theater." During the fruit packing heyday, Blue Anchor was the brand name of the California Fruit Exchange, the largest growing cooperative on the Pacific Coast.
Auburn, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Keep them motors runnin'! Auburn Cruise Nite returns for 37th year

Cruise Nite When: Friday, May 14, 5-8 p.m. Where: Lincoln Way, between Elm Avenue and High Street Information: auburncruisenite.org. Bob Kennedy has been involved with Auburn Cruise Nite for 20 years, including 13 years running the hot rod get together, so he has a hunch of what to expect Friday night, May 14, when the annual event turns over the ignition on its 37th year:
Auburn, CAkahi.com

AUBURN CRUISE NIGHT IS BACK!

Home » News » Local News » AUBURN CRUISE NIGHT IS BACK!. Auburn Cruise Night opens its 37th Season Tomorrow Night in Downtown Auburn. Officials are expecting 300 plus classic cars in attendance and expect a large turnout for the annual tradition. Live music and food will be abundant, and there will be no charge for the classic cars or participants who come to meet and enjoy. Activities will span between Elm and High Streets in Auburn, start time 5 PM lasting till 8 PM.
Auburn, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Tammy Walsh

With sadness and an abundance of love, we share with you that Tammy Walsh passed away on Tuesday, May 4th, at our home in Auburn. She was surrounded by her family. Tammy fought a rare liver disease for three years which was much longer than she was initially expected to have been able to survive.
Folsom, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Join us as events return to Folsom

May brings our community a step closer to re-opening many of our favorite attractions, businesses and events. On Tuesday, May 4th, we announced the return of the Folsom Pro Rodeo this July 2, 3 and 4th. This family- favorite annual event will be celebrating its 60th year, making it one of the longest continuously running events in the Northern California region. As you would expect, the event will reflect the public health directives in place, as of that date. All of the crowd favorites, including the mutton busters and spectacular fireworks, will return for these performances. Tickets are available now (in limited quantities) at FolsomProRodeo.com.
Auburn, CASacramento Magazine

Small Towns: Auburn

Just 33 miles from Sacramento, Auburn’s Old Town comprises a couple of streets anchored by the gorgeous courthouse (and a candy-striped firehouse with a witch-hat roof) and a park that hosts a Saturday farmers market packed with Placer County-grown goods. Not Just Coffee—At The Pour Choice, more than 25 taps...