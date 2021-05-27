Cancel
Opening Weekend Includes 2019 VNL Semifinal Rematch

usavolleyball.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Men kick off VNL in a strong group with all their opponents ranked among the world’s top 10: Canada (No. 10), Brazil (No. 1) and Argentina (No. 5). “We understand week 1 will be a very difficult one for us, but our mindset is to get out there and groove together as a team and get our competitive legs under us again,” setter Micah Christenson said. “We are always going out there to win, but our goal is to get us ready for the Olympic Games.”

