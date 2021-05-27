Citing catch and release, Ohio sheriff shows ICE the door after 20 years

The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Natalee Perez, 13, of Millstone, N.J. The New Jersey State Police posted on May 25 asking for the public’s assistance. We believed she was in the Philadelphia area. We can now confirm she was last seen in Philadelphia. We also have an updated clothing description. Natalee is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female, 5’4”, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last wearing an orange shirt, black pants, a blue denim jacket, a pair of black sneakers, and a black backpack with white lettering. Natalee was last seen on surveillance video on Saturday, May 22, in Logan Square in the North Philadelphia area. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000, ext. 2554 or NJSP Hamilton Station at 609-584-5000 ext. 5287.