Citing catch and release, Ohio sheriff shows ICE the door after 20 years

By Shore News Network
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office has had a working relationship with Immigration and Customs Enforcement since 2003, but today, Sheriff Richard K. Jones terminated that relationship out of fear that ICE will be sending refugees to release into the community. With the crisis at the border at an all-time high,...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
