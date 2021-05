Christian Porter’s defamation case against the ABC has effectively stalled while a judge decides whether his high-profile barrister has a conflict of interest in the case. Though the former attorney general’s high-stakes case against the ABC and journalist Louise Milligan is still months from going to trial, an intervention from Jo Dyer, a friend of the woman who accused Porter of rape – an allegation he strenuously denies – led Justice Jayne Jagot to make an order on Friday effectively pausing the case.