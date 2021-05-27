Sierra Hull and Justin Moses Conquer “Windy Hill” at Carter Vintage Guitars
Bluegrass music has nary a household more powerful than that of husband and wife Justin Moses and Sierra Hull. Over the last few years, the pair has traded the spotlight back and forth with releases of solo albums. In February 2020, Hull released the acclaimed 25 Trips, with its track “Ceiling to the Floor” receiving a Grammy nomination for Best American Roots Song. And this past January, it was Moses’ turn to release music, with Fall Like Rain on Mountain Fever Records. He’s also the IBMA’s reigning Resophonic Guitarist of the Year.thebluegrasssituation.com