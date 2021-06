Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s grandma is sick and she’s apparently living in a ramshackle of a home in Puerto Rico, the congresswoman told the world this week. “Just over a week ago, my Abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID,” the now wealthy congresswoman who lives in one of D.C.’s most posh apartment building said. “This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them.”