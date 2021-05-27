newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodgeville, WI

Governor Dodge State Park Ranked One Of Best To Avoid Crowds

By Mark Evenstad
wglr.com
 4 days ago

Governor Dodge State Park in Dodgeville was ranked nationally Wednesday as one of the best state parks to avoid crowds, according to a national vacation publication. “HomeToGo” released its 2021 State Park Index, which ranks parks in the U.S. for travelers who also may be in search of solitude. Governor Dodge State Park was listed third on the index, saying its “glittering waterfalls and rolling hills” were perfect for summer explorers. Hikers can travel down more than 40 miles of trails that range from easy to difficult. The index also listed the average nightly accommodation price at Governor Dodge State Park was around $138.

www.wglr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodgeville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Dodge, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Dodge State Park#National Parks#State Parks#Travelers#Rolling Hills#Summer Vacation#Hikers#Summer Explorers#Solitude
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Travel
Related
Wisconsin StateRiver Falls Journal

Check out these birding hotspots scattered across Wisconsin

Grab your binoculars and a birding guide and head out into Wisconsin’s birding heaven. More than 400 species of birds have been spotted in Wisconsin, and at least 250 of them are considered regulars. The state’s place on the seasonal migration route brings a number of passing visitors in spring and fall as well. Whether you’re staying close to home or driving across the state to a hotspot, our abundant green (and blue!) space makes casual or serious birding easy and enjoyable.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Elkhart Lake

John Mercure is joined by Todd Montaba, owner of Quit Qui Oc Golf Club in Elkhart Lake, and he shares why you should visit Elkhart Lake for your next golf getaway. Listen to their conversation above. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Statewtmj.com

Travel Wisconsin: Wisconsin Dells

John Mercure is joined by Leah-Hauck Mills, communication manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, and they discuss why you should visit Wisconsin Dells for a golf getaway. For more travel tips, check out TravelWisconsin.com.
Wisconsin Statecapecodtimes.com

A Cape Cod in Wisconsin? Meet Door County

Does Cape Cod have a twin in Wisconsin? "You betcha" seems to be the answer, and the place is known as Door County. Here's how a 2017 USA Today story described the locale:. "With an expansive shoreline dotted with boats and lighthouses, Door County has been called the Cape Cod of the Midwest. The 70-mile-long peninsula between Green Bay and Lake Michigan incorporates dozens of islands, the largest of which is Washington Island. From Memorial Day to the end of October, Door County draws a big crowd."
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateWISN

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 6,976 deaths

MILWAUKEE — Get the latest information on the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Wisconsin and resources to keep you and your family safe and prepared. At least 4,921,930 vaccines have been administered as of Wednesday. At least 607,138 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin since the outbreak began. 106,451...
Wisconsin StateDaily Tribune

Verso sells Duluth mill, continues talks to sell mill in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Verso announced Monday it completed the sale of its Duluth mill as of Thursday, selling to ST Paper 1. ST Paper & Tissue is a paper mill company operating in the United States. Its two mills are minority owned tissue mills in Oconto Falls and Isle of Wight, Virginia, that produce bath tissue, paper towels and napkins.