Border Patrol Agents Arrest a Previously Deported Gang Member

Tacoma – Two Tacoma residents pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court to drug-distribution charges that carry mandatory-minimum sentences, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Tyson Lloyd, 32, faces a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to life in prison. Cole Hornbeck, 24, faces a mandatory minimum 5 years in prison and up to 40 years in prison. The penalties are driven by the drug quantities in the case. In addition, both men illegally possessed firearms in connection with their drug activity. Sentencing by U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle is scheduled for August 30, 2021.