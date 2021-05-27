Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocotillo, CA

Border Patrol Agents Arrest a Previously Deported Gang Member

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Posted by 
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OCOTILLO, CALIFORNIA – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported Paisas gang member Monday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Border Patrol Station encountered a man who illegally entered the United States 22 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. Agents placed the man under arrest and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center for further processing.

www.shorenewsnetwork.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocotillo, CA
State
California State
City
Calexico, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Border Patrol#Gang Member#U S Border Patrol#Criminal History#United States#The El Centro Sector#Paisas#Agents#Reporting Agency#Man#Press Releases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Google
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
Shore News Network

Illegal, drug trafficker sentenced after reentering U.S.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A previously convicted felon was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawful reentry into the United States and illegally possessing a firearm. The sentenced was announced by the acting U.S. Attorney for the western district of Tennessee. The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Wanted suspect nearly drags police officer while fleeing traffic stop

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A man wanted by police fled officers during a motor vehicle stop injuring a police officer in Atlantic City. ACPD reports that on June 3, 2021, a narcotics investigation led to the arrest of a wanted man after he fled from a motor vehicle stop.At 9:23 am, Sergeant Richard Andrews and Detective Brian Hambrecht attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop in the 100 block of North South Carolina Avenue during a narcotics investigation.
Tacoma, WAPosted by
Shore News Network

Takoma gun, drug traffickers sentenced to prison

Tacoma – Two Tacoma residents pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court to drug-distribution charges that carry mandatory-minimum sentences, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Tyson Lloyd, 32, faces a mandatory minimum ten years in prison and up to life in prison. Cole Hornbeck, 24, faces a mandatory minimum 5 years in prison and up to 40 years in prison. The penalties are driven by the drug quantities in the case. In addition, both men illegally possessed firearms in connection with their drug activity. Sentencing by U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle is scheduled for August 30, 2021.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Drug dealers arraigned in Missoula federal court hearings

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:. Appearing in Missoula before U.S....
Aurora, COPosted by
Shore News Network

Convicted Felon Gets 13 Years in Prison for Drug Crimes and Gun Possession

DENVER, COLORADO – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that James Robert Cude, age 46, of Canon City, Colorado, was sentenced to 163 months in federal prison to be followed by a 5-year term of supervised release for distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
Dolgeville, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Dolgeville Man Sentenced to 24 Months for Passport Fraud, Aggravated Identity Theft

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Timothy John Walsh, age 63, formerly of Dolgeville, New York (currently residing in California), was sentenced today to serve 24 months and four days imprisonment, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for making a false statement on a U.S. passport application, misuse of a social security number, and aggravated identity theft, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Keith Byrne, Special Agent in Charge, Diplomatic Security Service’s New York Field Office.
Boston, MAPosted by
Shore News Network

MS-13 gang Member Pleads Guilty to Murder

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETS – A member of the MS-13 gang pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to RICO conspiracy and admitted to his participation in the murders of two teenagers in Massachusetts, one in 2016 in East Boston and the other in 2018 in Lynn. Henri Salvador Gutierrez a/k/a...
Newark, NJPosted by
Shore News Network

Newark police officers attacked by angry mob during arrest

NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has released body camera footage of an incident that happened last week when an unruly and angry mob attacked and assaulted police officers while making an arrest. Like wildfire, rumors of police brutality spread in the community and on social media, but the Newark Police Department said it released this video to ensure everyone invested knows exactly what happened last Tuesday.
Jackson, MSPosted by
Shore News Network

Bank Robber Pleads Guilty in US Court

Jackson, Mississippi – A Jackson man pled guilty in U.S. District Court yesterday to robbing a local bank, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Michelle A. Sutphin, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi. Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, robbed the Trustmark Bank on...
Independence, MOPosted by
Shore News Network

Independence Man Sentenced for Illegal Firearm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – An Independence, Missouri man who fled from law enforcement officers several times on a four-wheeler was sentenced in federal court today for illegally possessing a firearm. Cody R. Wilkins, 29, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to eight years in federal prison without...