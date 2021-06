The Paramount Theatre isn’t quite ready to let people in yet, so it’s inviting them out. The Paramount announced this week it is partnering with Catamount Radio and the Vermont State Fair to create an outdoor concert venue in a meadow behind the fairgrounds. The theater announced a lineup of past favorites who will perform there this summer. Paramount executive director Eric Mallette said he was expecting a hunger for live events, but also a possible reluctance to be part of an indoor crowd and that he wants the theater to reopen responsibly.