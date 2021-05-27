newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

AP Sources: Staffing Hampered Response to Prison Suicide

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The radios crackled with a frantic call for backup at a federal prison in California: An inmate was found hanging in his cell. Help was needed immediately. But the prison, like many run by the U.S. government, is so chronically understaffed that other prison workers who would normally rush to the scene weren't able to leave posts where they were being forced to fill-in as correctional officers, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

www.usnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Federal Inmates#Federal Prison#Prison Inmates#Federal Police#Ap#The Associated Press#Fci Mendota#The Bureau Of Prisons#Justice Department#The Justice Department#Prisons Employees#Correctional Officers#Prisons Spokesperson#Police Misconduct#Correctional Workers#Federal Jails#Prisoners#Emergency Medical Crews#Union Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Prison guards spared jail time in Epstein suicide plea deal

Two prison guards have admitted falsifying records on the night disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in August 2019. But in a plea deal with federal prosecutors, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas would be spared jail time. The pair fabricated log entries to make it seem like they had...
Santa Ana, CAAntelope Valley Press

Suspect is sentenced for laundering Bitcoin

SANTA ANA — A Southern California man who pleaded guilty to illegally operating kiosks where customers could buy Bitcoin with cash, or sell Bitcoin in exchange for cash has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Kais Mohammad, 37, of Yorba Linda, received the sentence at US District Court...
ProtestsCadillac News

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Falsehoods about the election helped bring insurrectionists to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and now some who are facing criminal charges for their actions during the riot hope their gullibility might save them or at least engender some sympathy. Lawyers for at least three defendants charged...
ChinaNew Haven Register

Man urges Chinese judge to reject torture-tainted evidence

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese Australian writer tried in Beijing for alleged espionage said he pleaded to a judge to reject evidence of what he had said while being tortured by interrogators. Yang Hengjun faced a closed trial last Thursday and the court deferred its verdict to a later...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

AP editor defends decision to fire reporter over pro-Palestinian tweets

A top Associated Press editor on Sunday defended the news wire's decision to fire reporter Emily Wilder over pro-Palestinian tweets. During an appearance on CNN’s Reliable Sources, AP managing editor Brian Carovillano told host Brian Stelter that Wilder was fired because she showed “clear bias” with her tweets "toward one side and against another in one of the most divisive and difficult stories we cover."
California StateMiami Herald

California man gets 2 years in prison for laundering Bitcoin

A Southern California man who pleaded guilty to illegally operating kiosks where customers could buy Bitcoin with cash, or sell Bitcoin in exchange for cash has been sentenced to two years in federal prison. Kais Mohammad, 37, of Yorba Linda, received the sentence at U.S. District Court in Santa Ana...
U.S. Politicsimperialvalleynews.com

Charges Unsealed Against Former Chadian Diplomats to the U.S. Charged in Connection with International Bribery and Money Laundering Scheme

Washington, DC - An indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. was unsealed on May 20, 2021, charging the Republic of Chad’s former Ambassador to the United States and Canada and Chad’s former Deputy Chief of Mission for the United States and Canada with soliciting and accepting a $2 million bribe from a Canadian start-up energy company, and conspiring to launder the bribe payment in order to conceal its true nature.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado judicial official cited desire to avoid 'paper trail' in email tied to discrimination case

The human resources director of the Colorado judicial department in an email said he “didn’t want to create a paper trail” for then-Chief Supreme Court Justice Nathan Coates regarding details of an investigation into a Black lawyer’s claims that the Supreme Court exhibited racial and age discrimination against her when it hired a less experienced Caucasian lawyer for a job.
Immigrationyumanewsnow.com

Justice Department Settles with Staffing Company to Resolve Immigration-Related Discrimination Claims

Washington, DC - The Department of Justice announced today that it reached a settlement with Pyramid Consulting Inc., an IT staffing company based in Georgia. The settlement resolves claims that Pyramid Consulting discriminated against a new employee when it rejected his valid employment authorization documentation and requested an unnecessary extra document because he is an asylee, then fired him because he refused to comply with the company’s unlawful request.
Congress & Courtsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Supreme Court confirms Alex Saab’s extradition to the United States

On March 17, the Cape Verdean justice ordered the extradition of the Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who is accused of money laundering in the federal courts of the United States. This last decision will allow the defense to appeal the ruling, and delay the extradition for a maximum of two months. Baltasar Garzón, a former Spanish judge, leads the Saab defense team, which faces charges of money laundering and being the front man of Nicolás Maduro, awarding him a wide criminal network of drug trafficking and the fraudulent obtaining of official millionaire contracts.
PoliticsKQED

Newsom Pardons Formerly Incarcerated Firefighters

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday pardoned more than a dozen people, including two formerly incarcerated firefighters who faced deportation. The pardon will make those two men, who were in ICE custody, safe from potential deportation according to Anoop Prasad, senior staff attorney at the Asian Law Caucus, which represented them.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Sidney Powell says Trump 'can simply be reinstated'

Attorney Sidney Powell, who is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading allegedly defamatory claims about the 2020 election, insisted on Saturday former President Donald Trump could "simply be reinstated" as president and fill the rest of President Joe Biden's term. Powell's remarks were made at a right-wing conference...
Congress & Courtstelugubulletin.com

Supreme court suspended cross-examination in Note for Vote case

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) The Supreme court has set MP Revanth Reddy free from the Note for Vote case that has created a sensation in Telugu states. The Supreme Court has issued orders to suspend cross-examination of the accused till the completion of the trial in the Note for Vote case. The Supreme Court has issued notices regarding this to the Telangana ACB. It ordered ACB to reply within 4 weeks. Gawai, Suryakanta court has issued directions to suspend cross-examination till the next hearing.
EconomyPosted by
NBC Chicago

illinois ceos

Here are the top-paid CEOs by state for 2020, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.
California StateMount Shasta Herald

Investigation: ATF rarely issues harsh gun dealer penalties in California

Gun shops nationwide face government inspections to ensure they're complying with federal rules regarding paperwork, background checks and prohibited purchasers, but rarely face severe sanctions. That's according to a sweeping examination of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives records by USA TODAY and The Trace. It found that policing...