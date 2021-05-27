Cancel
Border patrol and Chamber of Commerce partner to combat counterfeit goods

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
WASHINGTON D.C — U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced a joint initiative today to prevent the importation of counterfeit and pirated goods. CBP Executive Assistant Commissioner William A. Ferrara and U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Clark signed a memorandum...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

