Effective: 2021-05-15 12:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Okanogan SIGNIFICANT RISES ON OKANOGAN COUNTY RIVERS INTO NEXT WEEK Unseasonably warm temperatures and rapidly melting mountain snowpack will lead to significant rises in rivers and creeks across Okanogan County into next week. Some of the bigger rises are expected along the Okanogan River, and current forecasts place the river into action stage near Tonasket by Tuesday and into minor flood stage by early Wednesday. Increased flow is also expected for the Similkameen River. Some uncertainty remains, and river level forecasts are likely to be modified in the next few days. Monitor weather and river forecasts from the National Weather Service in the coming days to be informed with the latest information available. Monitor current river levels and forecasts at: Water.weather.gov/ahps2/area.php?wfo=otx&hydro_type=0&hsa_type=1