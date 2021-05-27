Sponsor A Ride Will Underwrite Local Trips for Calif. Essential Workers during Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority Shutdown
CUPERTINO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Due to the tragic shooting today at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, Sponsor a Ride is underwriting local Uber and Lyft trips for all essential workers, medical personnel, and first responders who cannot get to their jobs due to the VTA shutdown, according to Logistics coordinator Mirna Saraswati.massachusettsnewswire.com