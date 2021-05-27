As world grows desperate for COVID vaccine, US sits on tens of millions of unused doses

According to the latest report by Renub Research, titled “United States Vaccine Market By Type (Influenza, Retrovirus, Hepatitis, Polio, DTap, HIB, Pneumococcal Conjugate, Varicella, MMR and HPV), Products and Pipeline, Companies” Vaccination is an easy, standard, secure, and practical way to protect people from dangerous diseases before they become infected. The vaccine works as a defensive tool in the body to increase the individual’s resistance so that the immune system would get stronger. After taking the vaccine, the human immune system acts as an antibody, and if the person gets exposed, it hardly affects him or her. However, vaccines are made of killed or weakened forms of germs like viruses or bacteria, and it doesn’t cause the disease and is evenly put at risk. According to Renub Research, United States Vaccine Market is poised to reach US$ 11.4 Billion by 2026.