The Freehold Memorial Day Parade is on!

On Monday, May 31st Freehold Boro will be holding the 147th Memorial Day Parade. The parade route will start at Main and Brinckerhoff, travel down Main St., making the left onto Route 79. The parade will then make a left onto Murry St., left onto Schank, and right onto Court St ending at the Court House. The parade route, as well as streets leading to the route, will be closed starting at 8:00 AM to prepare for the Elks Point Service and will remain closed for the duration of the parade which starts at 10 and will end around noon. Once the streets are closed no one will be permitted to go through the barricades. Please plan accordingly and plan alternate routes.