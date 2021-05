An arrest warrant has been issued for a sixth suspect in the April murder of a Bethlehem woman, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Wednesday afternoon, May 26. Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, 28, of Oklahoma, has been identified as the woman in a security-camera video previously released by authorities who was seen with Rossanna Delgado, 37, who was last heard from the night of April 16 while she was working at her job with a Gwinnett County taxi service company and whose body was found at a cabin in Gilmer County on April 20.