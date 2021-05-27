Cancel
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart woman claims $1M lottery prize

By Brianna Kwasnik
Arkansas Online
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Stuttgart woman plans to continue working after claiming a $1 million lottery prize, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said Wednesday. Becky Elliott claimed her prize Tuesday in Little Rock, according to a lottery news release. On Monday, Elliott purchased several lottery tickets and won $150, the release states. She then...

www.arkansasonline.com
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Heber Springs, AR
City
Stuttgart, AR
