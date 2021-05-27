Cancel
World

Diamond League: Gateshead to host switched London meet

BBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate: 13 July Venue: Gateshead International Stadium. Coverage: Live on BBC Sport via TV, iPlayer or BBC Red Button. Gateshead will host a second Diamond League event this season after the Anniversary Games was switched away from London Stadium. The meeting was moved because of the cost of transforming the...

Person
George Floyd
