Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Kinzinger Wants Greene Out Of House GOP Conference

959theriver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger wants to see Marjorie Taylor Greene booted from the House GOP Conference. The Georgia Representative has faced backlash after comparing rules requiring masks on the House floor to the Holocaust last week. Speaking to Politico, Kinzinger said the party should “take a stand and say you don’t belong” in the conference. He referred to Greene’s comments as “mind-numbing.” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy also took issue with Greene’s remarks, calling them “appalling.”

www.959theriver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Gop#Kinzinger Wants#Politico#House Gop Conference#Calling#The Holocaust#Backlash#Stand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Tennessee Statetennesseestar.com

Tennessee’s Republican Congressmen Urge House Speaker Pelosi to Hold China Accountable for COVID-19

Tennessee’s Republican U.S. representatives urged House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to hold China accountable for causing the COVID-19 pandemic. The representatives signed onto the four-page letter last Friday, along with 202 other Republican representatives. Two Republicans – Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL-16) and Virginia Representative Morgan Griffith (R-VA-09) – didn’t sign...
Congress & Courtsdawsoncountyjournal.com

Rep. Hagedorn to Newsmax: Fauci Could be ‘Covering’ for China

Minnesota Rep. Jim Hagedorn waged suspicion on Newsmax that Dr. Fauci “may have been covering his tracks” in regards to his knowledge as to the origins of COVID-19. The two popular hypotheses to date are that COVID-19 emerged naturally through zoonotic origins out of China or that it was leaked from a lab in Wuhan that studies coronaviruses like COVID-19.
Congress & CourtsNY Daily News

Holocaust, guns and the truth

Republican Party leaders finally called out Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene — a supporter of QAnon and the big lie about the 2020 election — after she compared health measures requiring facemasks, to Jews in the Holocaust forced to wear Stars of David. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called the parallel “appalling,” while Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called it “absolutely outrageous and reprehensible.” They and other GOP leaders have given no indication, however, that they will sanction Greene.
Congress & CourtsArkansas Online

GOP leadership denounces Greene on Holocaust remarks

WASHINGTON -- Republican leaders forcefully condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., on Tuesday, calling her comments comparing covid-19 safety measures like mask-wearing to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany "appalling." "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,"...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WFAE

GOP Leaders Condemn Greene Over Holocaust Comments

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders forcefully condemned GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday, calling her comments comparing COVID-19 safety measures like mask-wearing to the treatment of Jews in Nazi Germany “appalling.”. “Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling,"...
Congress & Courtsstarvedrock.media

Kinzinger Tells Greene To "Just Stop" After Holocaust Comparison

Are you outraged that a politician invoked the Holocaust when complaining about vaccination logos?. Congressman Adam Kinzinger is once again taking a stand against someone in his own party. The valley's representative in D.C called out fellow GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene after she tweeted “Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi's forced Jewish people to wear a gold star”.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WITF

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy critical of Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Holocaust remarks

The remarks by the freshman Republican congresswoman — and criticism of them — come against the backdrop of anti-Semitic incidents across the United States. (Washington) — Nearly four months after condemning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comments on antisemitic conspiracy theories, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is once again rejecting the Georgia Republican’s rhetoric — this time over her equating of COVID-19 safety measures with the treatment of Jews during the Holocaust.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin “very disappointed” after Republicans use filibuster to kill Capitol riot commission

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with reporters after stepping off the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on May 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has positioned himself as a fulcrum of power in the evenly divided Senate, expressed disappointment on Friday after Senate Republicans predictably used the filibuster — which he supports — to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

GOP rep calls for booting Marjorie Taylor Greene from House conference

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said Tuesday that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) should be removed from the House Republican conference over remarks comparing coronavirus-related restrictions to anti-Jewish laws in Nazi Germany. “You can’t stop somebody from calling themselves a Republican or declaring themselves a Republican,” Kinzinger said, according to The...