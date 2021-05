Chelsea host Leicester City on Tuesday in a Premier League match with really two other competitions on the minds of all. Days after meeting in the FA Cup final, they meet again, this time at Stamford Bridge, with a chance to all but lock up Champions League qualification next season. Leicester, winners of the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over the Blues on Saturday, enter the game in third place, while Chelsea are in fourth. In-form Liverpool are just one point behind Chelsea and within striking distance of both with two games left in the season.