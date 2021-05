Current UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is coaching opposite Brian Ortega for the return of The Ultimate Fighter. The competitive reality show is in its 29th season and is a welcome diversion for MMA fans during this seemingly neverending coronavirus pandemic. Details of the show have been coming out more frequently now that the show draws closer to it’s June 1st premiere. They are met with excitement from most but one of the few that doesn’t appear to be enthused is former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.