Earlier this week, I had one of those days that could not have begun any worse. First off, it began too early. Kate and I got up before the sun to ensure we could have both kids in the car and be on the way to work by 6:45AM. Things were going okay until Molly refused to take her medicine. She demonstrated her independence by alternating between periods of flailing and limpness. Then, she began shoe, coat and clothes removal. She followed that up with a period of screaming. Meanwhile, Delaney (who is also sick) spewed her bottle all over herself and her car seat.