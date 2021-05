Prince Harry’s mental health documentary series The Me You Can’t See has finally been released.Executive produced by the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey, the five-episode series features honest discussions about mental health from celebrities such as Glenn Close and Lady Gaga.The show has prompted a number of shocking revelations, including the “Born This Way” singer speaking for the first time about being raped by a record producer when she was 19.Follow live: Prince William claims BBC fueled Diana’s ‘fears’ as Harry says exploitation took her lifeHarry also discusses his own mental health on the show extensively, revealing that...