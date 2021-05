“Did you know a young boy drowned the year before those two others were killed? The counselors weren’t paying any attention”. Ari Lehman, the actor responsible for one of the most infamous jump scares in horror history, will be signing autographs from 1pm-3pm on Saturday May 29th at the ‘I Had That’ Collectibles Shop in Belleville, IL That’s located at 120 East Main Street in Belleville, IL. The ‘I Had That’ Facebook page with updates and more info can be found HERE. Ari’s autograph is $30 and I Had That will have some cool new FRIDAY THE 13th merch for sale that he will sign as well.