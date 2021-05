In the vivid dreams of boxing boys, they walk down the Las Vegas strip and see their name in lights for a fight that coming Saturday.Josh Taylor and Jose Carlos Ramirez, two wonderful fighters from the same side of the tracks, both had that dream when they were boys and they have both gazed up at their giant faces and grinned in the last few days.On Saturday night at the Virgin property in Las Vegas, Josh Taylor defends his WBA and IBF light-welterweight belts, and Jose Carlos Ramirez defends his WBC and WBO versions in an extremely rare meeting for...