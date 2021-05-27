Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 70 Hunter Spears, junior offensive guard, former defensive tackle
Listed measurements: 6-foot-3⅝, 304 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: Though a junior, Spears has all four seasons of eligibility remaining. Depth Chart: Notre Dame’s two-deep at guard is uncertain, and from a numbers standpoint, it could include Spears. Presuming early-enrolled freshman Rocco Spindler and senior Jarret Patterson end up as the starters, the backups will come from some assortment of juniors Quinn Carroll and Andrew Kristofic, senior John Dirksen and Spears. Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, an ACL tear that cost Spears his junior season — the film used for the majority of recruitments — did not cost him scholarship offers from most of his homestate Texas (Tech, TCU, Baylor).www.msn.com