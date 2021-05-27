newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 70 Hunter Spears, junior offensive guard, former defensive tackle

By Douglas Farmer
msn.com
 3 days ago

Listed measurements: 6-foot-3⅝, 304 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: Though a junior, Spears has all four seasons of eligibility remaining. Depth Chart: Notre Dame’s two-deep at guard is uncertain, and from a numbers standpoint, it could include Spears. Presuming early-enrolled freshman Rocco Spindler and senior Jarret Patterson end up as the starters, the backups will come from some assortment of juniors Quinn Carroll and Andrew Kristofic, senior John Dirksen and Spears. Recruiting: A consensus four-star prospect, an ACL tear that cost Spears his junior season — the film used for the majority of recruitments — did not cost him scholarship offers from most of his homestate Texas (Tech, TCU, Baylor).

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Junior Year#Junior College#Defensive End#Notre Dame#Acl#Tcu#Baylor#Likeness#Instagram#Irish#Pointsbetusa#Notredame#Junior Offensive Guard#Date Spears#Juniors Quinn Carroll#Senior Tight End#Senior Jarret Patterson#6 Foot 3#Senior Photos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Texas Christian University
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsonefootdown.com

Fri-YAY Listicle: The Most Punnable Names on the 2021 Notre Dame Football Roster

Welcome, everyone, to the weekly One Foot Down listicle! Each week on Friday, Matt Greene and I will alternate providing for you all a listicle of the greatest/top/best Notre Dame Fighting Irish-related things we can think of. They might be more serious, but mostly they will probably be wacky (what else would you honestly expect from the two of us?). We are AMPED to provide these for you each week.
Bellaire, TXthebuzzmagazines.com

Journey to Notre Dame

I’ll always remember visiting Notre Dame with my family as a third grader. On the day before the football game, we were lucky enough to go inside the stadium, walk on the field, and tour the locker room. That night, I told my parents, “This is where I want to go to college.” The campus was magical to me, highlighted by the golden dome of its main building and the statues of championship-winning coaches sculpted by my grandfather.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Will Tyler Buchner be QB1 in 2021?

The Notre Dame Football team is heading into their summer months, and there is still a question mark at the quarterback position. For the past few seasons, the Notre Dame Football program has had the luxury of having Ian Book as their starting quarterback. All Book did during that time was set the Irish record for most wins as the team’s signal-caller, while also leading the program to two College Football Playoffs.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Post-Spring Depth Chart - Offense

The spring is now completely in the rearview mirror for Notre Dame, and the roster looks a bit different now. There are some transfers headed out of the program and the non-early enrollee freshmen are much closer to getting on campus. Before we dive fully into our offseason analysis let's...
Waverly, PAMorning Times

Waverly splits with Notre Dame

The Waverly boys track and field team topped Notre Dame 94-22, while the Notre Dame girls picked up an 85-38 victory over the girls. Skyler Dengler of Waverly won the boys 110 hurdles in 20.0, followed by Oliver Fogarty of Notre Dame and Neal Moore of Notre Dame. Waverly’s Caden...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Irish Wired: Notre Dame Football Equipment Staff

Check out this video at the top featuring multiple members from the Fighting Irish equipment staff that were mic'd up during a recent Notre Dame practice. This week, the "Irish Wired" team followed head football equipment manager Chris Bacsik, associate football equipment manager Dan Glynn and others from the equipment staff.
NHLconwaydailysun.com

The Champ of Notre Dame

The recent passing of Richard “Champ” Couture brings back many fond memories. He was a part of a 1957 Notre Dame hockey team that won the prestigious New England Hockey tournament held in Providence, R.I. Champ played right defense, and without scoring a goal or assist he was chosen for...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

New Director of Sports Nutrition for Notre Dame

Release from the University of Notre Dame: Dr. Matt Frakes, a rising star in the collegiate sports nutrition field who led the dietetic efforts for the Louisville basketball programs this past season, has been named the director of sports nutrition at the University of Notre Dame. Frakes will begin his role on May 24, 2021.
FootballNBC Sports

Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 82 Xavier Watts, sophomore receiver

Listed measurements: 5-foot-11 ¾, 199 pounds. 2021-22 year, eligibility: A sophomore, Watts played in only two games in 2020, so with or without the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, he would have four seasons of eligibility remaining. Depth Chart: While Notre Dame has a bounty of questions at receiver, it may...
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame star wins league MVP

Notre Dame basketball has struggled recently, not having made an NCAA Tournament appearance since the spring of 2017 where they lost to West Virginia in the Round of 32. One of Notre Dame’s stars from that team and the most successful of Mike Brey squads has been excelling in the Basketball Champions League overseas and was just named their league MVP.
Farmington, MODaily Journal

Notre Dame eliminates Farmington in semifinal

FARMINGTON – Noah Gadberry subdued a dangerous Farmington lineup, and helped Notre Dame pull a second straight bracket upset to reach the Class 5, District 1 baseball championship round. The junior pitcher scattered seven hits and struck out seven in a complete game on Thursday evening as the Bulldogs dispatched...
Notre Dame, INund.com

Julia Ware Transfers to Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame women’s soccer team is pleased to announce another addition to the program as defender Julia Ware is transferring to the program from Purdue. “We are very excited to add Julia as a grad transfer to this year’s class,” said Doug &...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Is Rocco Spindler already a top-50 guard?

The Notre Dame Football team is revamping their offensive line this offseason, and some true freshman could crack the starting lineup. During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Notre Dame Football program saw three of their starting offensive linemen get selected. With Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks going in the second round, and Robert Hainsey picked in the fourth, the Irish once again showed why they are considered “Offensive Line U.”
College SportsUSA Today

Notre Dame targets Tulsa defensive back in transfer portal

The landscape of college football has changed in recent years with the transfer portal and we’ve seen Notre Dame dip its toes in that. 2020 saw the Irish add a handful of players in the transfer portal, including defensive back Nick McCloud who spent one year with the Irish before signing as an undrafted free agent a few short weeks ago with the Buffalo Bills.
Blacksburg, VAHokiesports.com

Virginia Tech blanked 4-0 by Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG, Va. --Junior Aidan Tyrell, junior Tanner Kohlhepp and sophomore Jack Brannigan combined to throw a shutout on Friday as the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish blanked the Virginia Tech Hokies 4-0. Junior Anthony Simonelli (5-2) got the ball to start for Virginia Tech (27-22, 16-19) and took the loss. The right-hander went five innings, giving up three runs, all of them earned, on four hits, allowing one walk and striking out six. Junior Shane Connolly was a bright spot for the Hokies, coming out of the bullpen and throwing three innings, giving up one run on one hit, with no walks and four strikeouts.
NFLUSA Today

Former Notre Dame LB Owusu-Koramoah grew up rooting for which team?

When choosing your favorite teams, there’s usually a lot of factors that go into the decision, who your family roots for, location and any affiliation to the team at all. We’ll it came out today that former Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah got drafted by his favorite NFL team, the Cleveland Browns.
College SportsUSA Today

Notre Dame's 2012 trip to Ireland

The news came out this week that college football is headed back to Dublin, Ireland as Nebraska and Northwestern will kick off the 2022 season at Aviva Stadium. That game will be the first college contest played in Ireland since Boston College took on Georgia Tech to open the 2016 season.