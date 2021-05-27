newsbreak-logo
Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau trade barbs on social media

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau raised the temperature of their simmering feud over social media. The feud dates back to the 2019 Northern Trust, when Koepka was among multiple PGA Tour players to openly criticize DeChambeau for slow play. DeChambeau later took public issue with Koepka's physique, to which the latter noted that he is also carrying the weight of four major championships.

