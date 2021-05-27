Severe Weather Statement issued for Laclede, Pulaski by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Laclede; Pulaski A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR LACLEDE AND SOUTHERN PULASKI COUNTIES At 102 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 14 miles west of Richland to 7 miles southeast of Lebanon to 9 miles east of Conway, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Leonard Wood... Lebanon Waynesville... Morgan Stoutland... Twin Bridges Competition... Laquey Lynchburg... Sleeper Dry Knob... Falcon This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 117 and 155. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPHalerts.weather.gov