Hitchcock County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Hitchcock by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 13:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT. Target Area: Hitchcock The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Nebraska Frenchman Creek Near Culbertson affecting Hitchcock County. For the Frenchman Creek...including Culbertson...elevated river levels are forecast. The Flood Advisory is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Advisory continues for the Frenchman Creek Near Culbertson. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 4:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 2.9 feet. * Action stage is 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.4 feet this morning. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Lowland areas near the vicinity of the gage will become flooded.

alerts.weather.gov
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hitchcock; Red Willow Fog will continue through 9 AM CDT. Visibilities will vary and be as low as one quarter mile at times. Motorists traveling across the area should be prepared for the drop in visibility and adjust their driving speeds accordingly.
Hitchcock County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR RAWLINS AND HITCHCOCK COUNTIES At 656 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Culbertson to 14 miles south of Atwood, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Atwood, Trenton, Culbertson, Palisade, Stratton, Herndon and Ludell. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Dundy County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These thunderstorms will produce damaging winds resulting in areas of near zero visibility in blowing dirt. Use extreme caution if you must travel and be alert for rapidly changing visibility. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM MDT/715 PM CDT/ FOR CHEYENNE AND RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS...HITCHCOCK AND DUNDY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN NEBRASKA At 516 PM MDT/616 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Palisade to 11 miles south of Bird City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include St. Francis, Atwood, Benkelman, Trenton, Culbertson, Bird City and Stratton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH