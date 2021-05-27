Cancel
Maersk Drilling to sell Maersk Inspirer for $373 million

worldoil.com
 13 days ago

Maersk Drilling has entered into an agreement to divest the combined drilling and production unit Mærsk Inspirer to Havila Sirius for a price of $373 million. This transaction is in line with Maersk Drilling’s strategic objective of aligning its fleet to its core business, while also further strengthening Maersk Drilling’s balance sheet through a material reduction of net debt. Part of the proceeds from the transaction will be used for a partial repayment of the syndicated loan facility.

