newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Car fire in Phoenix leaves three people without home temporarily

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7iLX_0aDe376o00
(Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) Three people were displaced from their apartment Thursday morning after a car fire in Phoenix, azfamily reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire happened around 8:30 a.m. near the Abrazo Central Campus in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire that was dangerously close to a single-story apartment complex," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Kenny Overton.

Fire officials said one team took care of the car fire while another brought hose lines inside the building.

Phoenix fire said it is assisting people who aren't able to return home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
3K+
Followers
815
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Accidents
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hose#Firefighters#Bethany Home#Accident#Apartment Complex#Leaves#Campus Officials#Phoenix Fire Capt#Getty Images#Fire Officials#Under Investigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Tempe, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Three-vehicle crash on Loop 202 in Tempe leaves 5-year-old child injured

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (TEMPE, Ariz.) A young child was hospitalized Wednesday night after a multi-vehicle crash on Loop 202 near Priest Drive in Tempe, 12 News reported. Police said three cars were involved in the crash and four people were evaluated for injuries. One of the patients, a 5-year-old child, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Avondale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

One dead, two hospitalized after crash in Avondale

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images) (AVONDALE, Ariz.) One person died and two more were taken to the hospital after a crash in Avondale on Wednesday, FOX 10 reported. The Avondale Police Department said a person was driving a truck near Broadway Road and Avondale Boulevard when it was involved in a crash with a white sedan.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Arrest made in connection with fatal Phoenix shooting

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) An arrest was made in connection with a shooting that left one woman dead in Phoenix on Sunday, The Arizona Republic reported. The woman was identified by the Phoenix Police Department as 49-year-old Minh Thi Phan. Her boyfriend, 58-year-old William Wickware, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Woman shot and killed in Phoenix in apparent homicide

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (PHOENIX) A woman was found dead on Sunday night, and the Phoenix Police Department is investigating her death as a homicide, ABC 15 reported. Officers responded to the area of 23rd and Northern avenues just after 11 p.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound.
Mesa, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Woman arrested in Mesa on suspicion of starting several fires

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (MESA, Ariz.) A woman was arrested on suspicion of arson after authorities said she started multiple fires in Mesa, ABC 15 reported. Court paperwork claimed that officers with the Mesa Police Department responded to the area of 82nd Street and University Drive on reports of a fire around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Guadalupe, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man found shot in Guadalupe

(Mark Makela/Getty Images) (GUADALUPE, Ariz.) Deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said a man is in serious condition after a shooting in Guadalupe Thursday evening, ABC 15 reported.