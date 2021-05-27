Car fire in Phoenix leaves three people without home temporarily

(Scott Barbour / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) Three people were displaced from their apartment Thursday morning after a car fire in Phoenix, azfamily reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the fire happened around 8:30 a.m. near the Abrazo Central Campus in the area of 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

"Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire that was dangerously close to a single-story apartment complex," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Kenny Overton.

Fire officials said one team took care of the car fire while another brought hose lines inside the building.

Phoenix fire said it is assisting people who aren't able to return home. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.