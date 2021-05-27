Cancel
CVCC cagers, coaches win postseason honors

By Special to the Citizen
citizenofeastalabama.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations are in order for both the women’s and men’s basketball teams at Chattahoochee Valley Community College. The men’s team placed second in the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) South Division and finished the season 19-3 overall and 12-2 in the conference. The Lady Pirates are the (ACCC) South Division Champions for the fifth consecutive season and placed second in the championship game, making it their fourth appearance in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 22 championship game in five years. The team managed a solid 17-6 overall record including 11-1 in the ACCC South while never having the entire team available at once.

