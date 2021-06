The YMCA has worked with Ditto Landing and Operation Green Team for a number of years as part of a YMCA Togetherhood program. The purpose of the Togetherhood Project is to invite YMCA members to activate their social responsibility by participating in the Y’s cause to strengthen our community. Y members lead community projects through their local branches and invite all to participate. It is designed to be a simple, fun and rewarding way to support neighbors through their own ideas, skills, energy and the network of the Y.